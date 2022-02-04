Some area schools closed and others dismissed early due to inclement weather on Tuesday.

Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District announced on Monday schools would not be open on Tuesday.

Dr. Teresa Jackson, superintendent for WMCSD, stated the decision to close WMCSD schools and offices for the full day was made based on several factors, including the National Weather Service's prediction maps for the severe weather risk categories, timing for county and local bus routes, local road conditions and anticipated conditions when taking students from the schools to their homes.

“The longest bus route lasts nearly two hours, so an 11:30 a.m. release time may not have allowed us to get all students home prior to the expected impact,” stated Jackson.

“Other considerations were students that drive themselves to school, childcare for parents that work [and] travel for employees after all students are dismissed. This list goes on and on because we are responsible for making the best decisions possible for the 1,200 students and 200 employees of WMCSD.”

Heading warnings from weather forecasts, other area schools dismissed classes early.

Headmaster Penny Mitchell said Carroll Academy dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

“We were trying to be safe,” said Mitchell, adding forecasts predicted inclement weather to be in the area around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. “We wanted to give [students, faculty and staff] time to get where they were supposed to be.”

Winona Christian dismissed around the same time, Headmaster Jimmy Pittman said.

“We felt that the worst was coming around 2-4 [p.m.],” said Pittman. “We wanted to get them home before then.”

Local weather forecasts predicted tornadoes throughout Mississippi along with Montgomery and Carroll counties. Residents in the area reported home and property damage due to Tuesday’s storm.

A tornado touched down around 4 p.m. on Monday and ripped through Jacksboro High School in Jacksboro, Texas near Fort Worth, according to weather.com.

Jackson stated on Tuesday closing school is one of the most difficult decisions that school superintendents make.

“Schools and teachers are here to educate children, but safety must always be a priority,” she stated. “We only get 180 days each year to teach our students all the skills they need to learn in their current grade. Those 180 days have been greatly interrupted for the last three school years due to COVID, so the decision to miss one of those days is not taken lightly.”