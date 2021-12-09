A Stewart woman went before the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors to ask how to handle a situation involving loose dogs because the county doesn’t have a dog ordinance.

Jasmine Watson said that she’s had a problem with her neighbors and their dogs. She said the dogs are very aggressive and have charged at her daughter, who lives across the street from her. She said one of the neighbor’s dogs has died but her neighbor refuses to move its remains.

“I’ve called the sheriff’s department several times. They’ve been over to my house, but they tell me they can’t do anything because the county doesn’t have an ordinance,” Watson said.

Board attorney Devo Lancaster said the county can’t do anything until something happens concerning the dogs – meaning they attack or someone gets hurt.

“But they’re on her property,” Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said. Lancaster told Watson she had the right to protect herself and others if the dogs were to come on her property. Tompkins told Watson that he would speak with her neighbor about the matter.

The board also took several bids under advisement. Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood said he would have them placed into one document so that Supervisors will be able to vote on them at their next meeting.

The board also:

Authorized Wood to spread upon the minutes a temporary easement provided by Wayne Stoker for clearing and sloping ditch banks on Cedar Hill Road.

Authorized payment to Constable LC Smith for payment of state fail cases in the amount of $2,500.

Authorized a change order from Greenbriar Construction in the amount of $3,700 on the Biewer Lumber sawmill pump station.

Authorized President Ron Wood to sign a request for cash no. 6 for the Biewer Lumber sawmill cap loan project in the amount of $51,000.

Approved authorization to open yearly supply and county depository buds.

Approved to recess until Friday, December 10 at 8 a.m.