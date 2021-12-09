There are a few changes coming to Carroll County. Longtime Carroll County Northern District Judge Jimmy Avant has resigned from the bench after 30 years.

Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter said Avant tendered his resignation by letter. Avant has been on and off of the bench this year due to health reasons. He said in his letter that he’s enjoyed serving Carroll County and his citizens but felt it was time to step down due to health reasons.

But, that’s not the only change happening within the county. Southern District Justice Court Clerk Frances Williams is getting a new title. Williams will now be the District Justice Court Clerk serving both the northern district and the southern district.

The board went into executive session to discuss the vacancy of deputy justice court clerks in the northern district. No action has been taken on the matter at this time.

Also, the board heard a presentation from Andrew Nowlin with Affordable Care. Nowlin said his company went through the county’s current insurance companies and were able to get the county $110,000 in savings.

“Now, I want to know how y’all are able to do that with our current providers,” board Vice-President Claude Fluker said.

Nowlin said it is because he’s worked in the insurance industry and knows which questions to ask. He said because of that knowledge, he was able to get those savings.

The main question many had was if Affordable Care would be able to provide the same service the county is accustomed to now. Bookkeeper Rogan Jackson and Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton both said with their current insurance provider, they have a case manager that comes out and takes care of all of their employees.

“We don’t have to do anything with healthcare, they take care of all of that,” Jackson said. She also said that every time a new person is hired, the case manager is on site with that person walking him or her through their best options.

Stanton said if they have a problem, the case manager comes down and handles each problem. Nowlin said it’s not a problem for them to come to Carroll County at least one or twice a month.

Also, they questioned who owes for a hospital bill from Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. Board Attorney Kevin Horan said the board has to pay it, however, Sheriff Clint Walker said it’s not on the county to pay because the person went to the hospital voluntarily and was not in the custody of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department when the incident requiring care occurred.

The board decided to take Nowlin’s presentation under advisement and handle the matter, along with the matters of the deputy Justice Court Clerks, appointing a fill-in for Judge Avant until a special election can be held, and the matter of who owes for the hospital bill.

Also, the board:

Heard a presentation from Earline Anderson about the Tobacco Free Coalition.

The board is slated to hold a special recessed meeting on December 15.