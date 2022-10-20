The Town of Vaiden will hold a special election after one aldermen resigned due to health issues.

During Vaiden’s Oct. 5 night meeting, which was rescheduled from their normal monthly Monday night meeting, Mayor Stella Washington-Bell said Alderman Glynn Downs tenured his resignation during their September meeting.

In a letter to the board, he cited health issues as his reason for resigning from the position.

Board Attorney Tangela Hollis-Palmer told the board that they had to declare a vacancy on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and then at their November meeting, set a date for a special election.

Vaiden’s board will then have 45 days to hold a special election for a new alderman who will serve the end of Downs’s term, which ends in 2025.

The board voted to declare Downs’s seat vacant.

Once the special election is set, according to the Secretary of State’s office, candidates must file a statement of economic interest with the State Ethics Commission and garner 15 signatures to be declared a candidate.

Downs had served as an aldermen since 2016 and would have completed his third term in 2025.