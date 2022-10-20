Blessings for All, Empowered by Faith, Inc. will host a Harvest Festival on Saturday. The festival is in its third year. In 2020, during the height of COVID, organizer Calbrina Ward-Woods, along with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, City of Winona Board of Aldermen and Winona Police Department handed out candy bags in a drive-through candy giveaway.

This year, the festival will feature vendors, a petting zoo, pony rides, face paintings, balloon characters, hayride, bounce houses, carnival, games, food vendors, Paparazzi and trunk-or-treat. The festival will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ward-Woods said there will be 42 vendors along Front Street. She said some of the vendors will be free, and some of the vendors will charge. The Winona Times and Carroll County Conservative will sponsor mechanical bull rides for $2 per ride, and all proceeds will go toward Toys for Tots.

Woods said that county and city workers will go head-to-head to compete during the bull ride.

“Junior Auxiliary will have a booth where they will give away cotton candy. SuperValu and Small Time Hotdog are donating the hot dogs for the event this year,” Woods said. She said Market Street Farmer’s Market will be there, Guy’s Catfish will be one of the food vendors that will set up, and Front Street Bar and Lounge will have Karaoke.

“I’m hoping for a great crowd. I’m really looking forward to this. This is the first big event we’ve had since COVID hit. Last year’s wasn’t that big because people were still scared of COVID. So, I’m hoping for a bigger turnout,” she said. “There are some people who still are not going to church, but they’ll go to an outside event.”

Woods said she began the festival four years ago, because she wanted it to be for community fellowship. “If there’s someone that you haven’t seen in a long time, this is the place to see them. I just wanted something where people could come together and enjoy themselves, and have some good clean community fun. Come and eat lunch with us.”

There will be free booth games for kids. There will also be a trunk-or-treat during the event as well. For more information on vendor and trunk-or-treat information, call Woods at 662-753-1659.