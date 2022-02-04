Three people, one already in jail serving a 40-year sentence for sexual battery, were arrested just after midnight Monday morning for a failed attempt to bring contraband into the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

Sundae Mullish and Donnie Madison, both of Southaven were arrested and charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of burglary tools, and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Wallace, the inmate they were attempting to supply, will also face additional charges in connection with the incident.

In a press release, Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies said the ill-fated plan was concepted by the three. He said that jail officials had been monitoring the activities of the three for weeks before executing their plan on March 21. Their plan also included a dry run on March 10.

The release states officials noticed the trio as they arrived. It states that Madison began to cut the fencing around the outer perimeter of the facility “…to gain entry to for the purpose of delivering contraband…”

It goes on to state that Madison returned to the vehicle and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped the vehicle on Interstate 55 North.

Among the items recovered were: cell phones, chargers, two knives, bolt cutters, a whiskey flask, SIM cards, gloves, tattooing and body-piercing paraphernalia, and miscellaneous burglary-tool-type items. Also, in the vehicle were two minors who were released without charges,” the release states.

“Prison contraband is a major safety hazard for both inmates and guards and carries a felony penalty. CMRCF has a Zero Tolerance policy for contraband. Warden Smith and Sheriff Walker intend to fully prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether they be inmates, staff, visitors, or the general public. Further charges and/or arrests may be forthcoming,” the release states.