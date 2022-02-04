Hippity Hoppity, Easter is on its way! For many, not only is Easter a time that Christians use to celebrate the life and resurrection of Jesus, it’s the joy and excitement of children who find the sparkly colored egg or a chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

And for area children, there are several events that will give them an opportunity to do just that.

Cotesworth will have photos with the Easter Bunny and live animals on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Those who want to register to have their photos taken should contact Pam Lee at 662-392-4810. The best part is, you’re the photographer.

Also, there will be an Easter egg hunt on the grounds of Cotesworth at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 per family at the gate.

The Cherokee Rose Garden Club will have photos with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. until noon and 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the North Carrollton Fire Department. Photos will be $5, and there will be a photographer present.