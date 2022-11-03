In honor of Veterans Day, the Thomas Rodney Chapter of DAR is working to locate the graves of two men who are believed to be buried in Forrest Hill Cemetery.

DAR Member Paula McCaula said the DAR is working to locate the graves of two African-American men who served.

“There are two vets that are buried in Forrest Hill cemetery that can’t be located,” McCaula said. “The first one is Hubert Croom. He has a flat, bronze marker that the VA gave. It’s said that he’s buried next to his grandmother, but we can’t locate where he’s buried.”

McCaula said that Croom died in either 1968 or 1969. She said the second person they’re trying to locate was Arthur Norwood.

“The school in Duck Hill is named after him and he was very instrumental during integration,” McCaula said. “He was also principal at J.J. Knox High School, which has since burned. But, there’s no marker for him. We’re working on finding both of these men to honor them, it’s very exciting.”

McCaula said the hope of the DAR is that someone from their families will be able to help them locate the two men.

“I hope that we can announce that we were able to find them,” she said. McCaula said the goal to locate their gravesites before Veteran’s Day.