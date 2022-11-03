On Veterans Day, many will gather at two programs to honor those who sacrificed their lives and families to fight for the freedoms of the country.

In Carroll County, the Third Arrow Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter, Michael H. Ball VFW Post 12191 and the Carroll Academy Student Council sponsored as the Douglas Carroll JAC Club will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse.

This year’s speaker will be Mississippi House of Representatives District 46 Representative Karl Oliver. DAR member Elizabeth Wilson said they will honor the memory of John Albert Pittman, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“There will be several members of his family present, and we will have a presentation in honor of Pittman and place a wreath in his honor,” Wilson said.

In Montgomery County, the Thomas Rodney DAR Chapter will have their Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

DAR Member Paula McCaulla said she feels that these events are important to the community.

“My daddy was a veteran; my granddaddy was a veteran. It’s important to honor the veterans for their services,” she said. “Veterans Day is for everyone who has served.”

Both Wilson and McCaulla said the public is welcomed to attend the programs.