The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the Third Grade Reading tests. The tests determine whether or not a child is promoted to the third grade and has met all of the requirements to pass.

The Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA) was enacted “to improve the reading skills of kindergarten through third grade students enrolled in the public schools so that every student completing the thirrd grade is able to read at or above grade level,” according to the Mississippi Department of Education. Students must pass the state's third grade reading assessment or meet a Good Cause Exemption in order to pass to the fourth grade.

Students received a “met requirements” designation or a “did not meet requirements” designation if they passed or did not pass the assessment. If a student did not pass or have a good cause exemption for not taking the test, they are given a second chance this summer. If they do not pass it this summer, that particular student is held back for the next year.

The results of the third grade assessment along with all of the state assessments taken in April and May will all be calculated into the districts total assessment score. Those results won’t be available until the fall.

Statewide, 22,947 or 73.9 percent of students passed the state assessment. 8,121 or 26.1 students did not pass the assessment.

In Montgomery County, students at Winona Elementary fared well. 69.2 percent of the third grade class at Winona Elementary passed the assessment, while 30.2 percent did not.

"The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District is proud of the teaching and learning efforts of the teachers and students at Winona Elementary School. This is a multi-year effort by teachers and students from kindergarten through third grade. School and district administrators work with teachers, interventionists, and consultants to develop plans for the academic success of our students on all grade-level assessments,” WMCSD Superintendent Dr. Teresa Jackson said. “This team effort has become much more difficult since the beginning of the global pandemic related to COVID. One of our goals continues to be to have the district's percentage of third graders passing the reading assessment exceed the state's average."

Jackson said MDE also released results after the first of three administration sessions of the test. She said the percentages do not include retest results. She said in 2019 65.3 percent of WES third grade students met the requirements of the initial assessment compared to the 74.5 percent state average. In 2020 State tests were not administered due to COVID. In 2021, 61.6 percent of WES third grade students met the requirements of the assessment. No state average was available due to COVID. And Jackson said this year 69.76 percent of WES third grade students met the requirements of the initial assessments compared to the 73.9 percent state average.

“WES 3rd graders have met and exceeded pre-pandemic averages in terms of meeting the requirements of Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA) during the initial testing session. After the first of two retest sessions, 80.2 percent of WES students have met the requirements for LBPA not including those who qualify for good cause exemption,” WMCSD Curriculum Coordinator & Data Specialist Nikita Jones-Smith said.

Winona Elementary School Principal Tabitha McCrory said that students who have not yet passed the assessment will have one more retest session this summer. Students who have not met the requirements of the test are encouraged to attend the WES summer school program. The parents of these students have been notified of the program. Our goal is to have all WES 3rd grade students meet the requirements of the assessment.

In Carroll County, the results were split. 50.7 percent of the third graders at Marshall Elementary passed the assessment while 49.3 percent did not.

Superintendent Jim Ray said third graders at Marshall Elementary has improved, but there is still work to do. He said the COVID-19 lull left a big gap that they are still working to cover.

“We were much improved but still not where we need to be. Our people are working hard but COVID-19 left a big gap to cover. Could be a couple more years before we get to where we need to be. The ultimate goal would be 100 percent. But [we are working to be able to get to] mid to high 90s at least.”