Alleged graffiti taggers have sprayed the Stafford Wells bridge for the second time in two years.

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels confirmed the tagging occurred. It is believed to have occurred on Sunday, May 29 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Mayor Aaron Dees said the City of Winona Street Department have since painted over the “artist’s work.” He said officials believe they have an idea of who may have decided to display their artistry on the bridge.

“We have a system now, and we believe we’ll be able to catch them,” Dees said. “We believe we know who the suspects are, where they live, and we’re tracking the area to see who purchased a large amount of spray paint.”

The very same bridge was tagged between July 7 and July 8, 2021. Two were arrested in that case. He said it is believed to be different people this time around.

“We’re definitely going to get to the bottom of it. They obviously have too much time on their hands and need to find something to do,” Dees said.