An Oktibbeha County man, who dressed as a security guard and brandished a gun at Winona Manor, had his charges of two counts of simple assault on a medical provider reduced to simple assault and was told not to return back to the nursing home, unless he was there as a patient.

Jeffery Stallings went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster on the morning of June 2 in Winona Municipal Court. Lancaster said the facts stated that Stalling’s wife was in the nursing home due to having surgery that left her needing assistance.

Stallings said while there, his wife called him and told him that she or her neighbor was being raped. Lancaster said the report stated that the police were called; the claims were investigated; and there was no evidence that backed such claims. Stallings said his wife called him again, and he drove to Winona Manor in a security guard uniform and had a gun on him.

Lancaster said officers came in, knew he had a gun because aides called to report it to 911, and asked Stallings to show them his hands.

“But, instead you put your left hand in your pocket,” Lancaster said. “And [the shooting in Uvalde] Texas had just happened, so they’re already on high alert. He didn’t know what could been in your pocket. It could’ve been a gun, lint, gum, anything; he didn’t know. You’re lucky he’s nice.”

Lancaster and City Prosecutor Putt Crull Jr., both, told Stallings that this could have gone a lot differently, and he’s lucky to even be alive.

“You’re lucky you weren’t killed, because this could have been a dangerous situation,” Crull said. He said there were three officers on scene that had AR-15s and were prepared if anything happened.

“This could have ended a lot differently,” Crull said. “You need to think about what you’re doing before you do it next time.”

“And what are you doing with a security guard uniform anyway? Why do you have one?” Lancaster asked.

Stallings said that he used to work as a security guard at Mississippi State University during football season. Officer Scott Walters said Stallings did have a concealed carry permit, but it was for the State of Virginia.

“It had his Sturgis address, but it was for the state of Virginia,” Walters said.

“Is that even reciprocal? I know that Tennessee is and Alabama but not Virginia,” Lancaster said. “You may need to look into getting one for the State of Mississippi.”

Walters said after the incident Stallings did apologize for his actions.

“You went in there in a threatening manner, and those nurses hadn’t done anything to your wife,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster followed the recommendation of Crull to reduce the two felony counts of simple assault to misdemeanors and to forfeit his weapon. He sentenced Stallings to six months in jail, suspended, contingent upon his good behavior and his not returning to Winona Manor unless he was placed there as a patient. He was also ordered to pay a fine.