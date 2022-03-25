Schools throughout Mississippi dismissed early and others remained closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Local forecasts predicted Level 4 threat of weather.

According to Headmaster Jimmy Pittman, Winona Christian School was closed all day on Wednesday.

Carroll County Schools also did not report to classes, according to Superintendent Jim Ray.

Carroll Academy Head of School Penny Mitchell also said the Carrollton school remained closed on Wednesday.

Dr. Teresa Jackson, superintendent of Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District, issued an alert via text message on Tuesday, informing parents that the secondary school would dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and the elementary school would dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

“Students enrolled in dual credit classes through Holmes Community College should communicate with their instructors,” the announcement stated.