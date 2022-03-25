Wednesday, many people braced for more severe weather while still recovering from damage that occurred on Tuesday, March 22. The National Weather Service in Jackson has confirmed that one tornado touched down in Carroll County due to the March 22 storms.

Logan Poole, a forecaster with the NWS-Jackson, said on Monday, March 28 they confirmed one track that went south of Carrollton, northeast of Coila, near Teoc and traveled near Highway 82 and 35 last week. Poole said it came close to Highway 35, but never crossed. He said it was only confined to the wooded areas.

He said there were no confirmed tornadoes in Montgomery County, but said the Montgomery County damage could have been due to squall lines and gusty winds. Poole said that the tornado in Goodman that hit Holmes Community College was a confirmed tornado.

Preliminary maps show that tornado had a track through Attala County and the southern portion of Montgomery County. Poole said once the tornado hit Attala County, it began to dissipate once it was near Highway 12. He said that it attempted to reform, but it could never come back together.

He said the National Weather Service traveled the area through Carroll, Montgomery, Grenada and Webster counties assessing damage. “There were 27 confirmed tornadoes in the state. We continue to take reports of damage and track them, so if anyone has any please tell them to let us know,” he said.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s website, there was major damage in Attala, Clay, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Madison, Warren and Yazoo Counties and three injuries reported in Clay, Copiah and Holmes.

Poole said this system brought 50 to 60 mile per hour winds and began in our area around 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. He said there was a likelihood of power outages and downed trees.

The Carroll County School District and Carroll Academy both made the decision Tuesday to cancel classes for Wednesday.