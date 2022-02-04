Tuesday’s storms brought threats of tornadoes, downed trees and for some, caused power outages in Carroll and Montgomery counties.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a map Wednesday of preliminary track rotations – that were not confirmed tornadoes as of press time. According to MEMA’s website, 12 counties have reported damage, and there were two injuries in Holmes and Copiah counties. Counties reporting damages are: Adams, Attala, Clay, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Madison, Smith, Warren and Yazoo.

In Montgomery County, there were three preliminary track rotations, two in the Northeastern part of Montgomery County. The longest stemmed began in Goodman, which is believed to have been hit by a tornado, and ended between the Choctaw County and Webster County lines. According to the map, this storm would have impacted Poplar Creek, Stewart, Huntsville and a portion of Kilmichael.

The two smaller tracks began in the Lodi, Minerva and Spring Hill areas and just past Duck Hill. The track that may have affected the Lodi, Minerva and Spring Hill area ended at the Webster County and Calhoun County lines.

Emergency Management and Civil Defense Director Alan Pratt said there were downed trees on Vaiden-Kilmichael Road, between Kilmichael and Mississippi Highway 407. Pratt said there was also damage on New Hope Road and Eskridge Road near the St. John Missionary Baptist Church area.

“Straight line winds did some damage over there, knocked down some pine trees and caused electric outages,” Pratt said.

Sheriff Jeff Tompkins also reported large trees were down on Highway 413 between Poplar Creek and the Huntsville Community, located on the Montgomery County and Choctaw County lines.

Pratt said there have been no reports of structural damage to his office because of the storm.

Carroll County

The second longest preliminary track began in Carroll County, just shy of the Holmes County line, through northern Attala County and went across Northwestern Montgomery County and ended in Grenada County just at the Yalobusha County line.

In Carroll County, Emergency Management and Civil Defense Director Ken Strachan said the EOC began receiving reports of storm damage at 12:30 p.m. Strachan said trees hit power lines on County Road 193 in northeast Carroll County.

“There were multiple reports of trees and limbs falling on roadways including Highway 35 South between Carrollton and Vaiden, Highway 17 between Carrollton and Black Hawk, and Highway 430 between Black Hawk and Vaiden. The Carroll County road crew, Carroll County Sheriff Department, MDOT, and Carroll County Fire Services have been working to clear roadways. There was a report shortly after 1:30 pm of structural damage to a residence on Court Street in Vaiden due to the storm,” Strachan said.

“I talked with the National Weather Service and reported the damage that was responded to in Carroll County. Carroll County was under a tornado warning Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service there were strong storms and wind that came through Carroll County. There was another report of structural damage on Highway 35 South.”

The National Weather Service website reports an ongoing flood warning for Leflore and Carroll counties until Friday afternoon, due to the Yalobusha River at Whaley.

According to the NWS, the river stage was at 21.7 feet and is expected to crest at the level Wednesday afternoon, making it just above flood level.

Strachan said there were no reports of spotted tornadoes in the area. Strachan said during the time of the damage, the county was under a tornado warning.