Montgomery County Supervisors agreed to hire a new Justice Court clerk during a regular board meeting on Tuesday.

All board members voted to appoint Tilford Robinson, who had been serving as interim Justice Court clerk since former clerk Karen Carter vacated the position earlier this month.

District Three Supervisor Willie Townsend Jr. said he moved to approve the hire because of Robinson’s experience as a deputy clerk and interim clerk.

“He was already in that position, and he already knew the job,” said Townsend.

He said Robinson will require additional training to properly prepare him for the position, and board members will vote on an official start date at a later meeting.

Board members also approved:

An order authorizing to ratify the clerk’s issuing of handwritten checks for the Biewer Sawmill project on Jan. 13.

An order authorizing to ratify the president signing RFC number 8 on Jan. 21.

An order authorizing the issuing of handwritten checks to J.J. Ferguson at $128,267.08 and Gardner Engineering at $56,961.98.

The authorization of a handwritten check issued to Gardner Engineering for work on Minerva Road on Jan. 19.