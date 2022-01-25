Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School Board members discussed during a recent meeting how Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds are benefitting the school district.

The school district has received laptops for each student and Internet upgrades through the money provided by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).

Superintendent for WMCSD, Dr. Teresa Jackson stated in an email “capital improvement projects such as replacing the roof at Knox Gym, renovation of all restrooms at [Winona Elementary School] and replacing all HVAC units at WES” have been backed by ESSER.

ESSER funds have also been used to purchase textbooks, workbooks and computer programs.

Jackson stated the funds have provided for the recovery of salaries paid to employees during the shutdown.

Board members also discussed:

A report from Assistant Superintendent Rana Mitchell, who serves as the district’s special education and federal programs director, on Special Services, including speech, physical therapy, occupational therapy. She also discussed IEP progress monitoring for teachers and how well Special Education teachers perform during Covid-19 quarantine.

A column for an assistant manager position in the cafeteria was added to the district’s pay scale.

The gym on Fairground needs a complete renovation including the addition of an air conditioner. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History, however, does not want any changes made to the building, Jackson said. The district has been relying on Sen. Lydia Chassaniol’s help in gaining approval for future renovations. “We will continue to work with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History,” stated Jackson.

Lisa Seals, a parent in the district, commended the board on the work being done by the school district for students.

The unanimous approval of the November 2021 financial report.

The unanimous approval of the claims docket.

