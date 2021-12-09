The Town of Kilmichael had their monthly meeting on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the Kilmichael City Hall. During the meeting, the board discussed an issue with dogs running loose in the city with Chief Barry Gregg.

Gregg said he spoke with a resident who said his dog was on a leash in his yard and when it was attacked by an animal considered to be a stray dog. Gregg said the dogs that attacked are regularly seen at a residence in Kilmichael not far from where the incident happened.

He said he spoke with Judge Larry Bamberg who told him that once an owner was located, he would come to Kilmichael to do the hearing instead of handling it in Justice Court.

“I told him what we could do criminally, I can’t tell him what to do civilly,” Gregg said.

He said there was also a van stolen in town and Gregg said the owner was upset with everyone. Gregg said there was also a stolen firearm but he’s working to nail down the facts on that incident.

Mayor Bryan Lott said they’ve received applications for the position of part-time deputy clerk. Lott said the hope is that after a 90-day period, the person may want to make their part-time position into a full-time and that they hope to find someone interested in longevity. However, a decision on the position has not been made.

Lott also commended Matt Bennett, Evyette Hudson, Karen Beckwith, Carrie Welch, Sally Woods, Josh Pearson and the public works department and residents of God’s House of Hope for a successful Christmas parade and Christmas on the Square.

Many came out Saturday to Kilmichael to see the town’s annual parade and lightening of the square. Lott said the group worked hard to ensure the event was successful and enjoyable for all.

Also, the board:

Accepted a bid from Lancaster’s in the amount of $20,000 for two transfer switches for the wastewater lagoons.