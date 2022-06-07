Governor Tate Reeves has appointed a new judge to the Fifth District Circuit Court, Place 2 position until a special election can be held in November.

According to a press release, Reeves has appointed Herman Henry Ross II, of Eupora, to fill the position of Circuit Court Judge left vacant by the untimely death of the late Judge George M. Mitchell of Eupora.

The press release states that Ross will complete the remainder of Judge Mitchell's term of office. It goes on to state that he is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and has an extensive history of public service.

His legal experience stretches back decades and includes service in the U.S. Navy JAG Corps, prior service as a Circuit Court Judge in the Fifth District, as an Assistant District Attorney, as Senior Counsel in the U.S. Department of Justice, and current service as the County Prosecutor for Webster County.

The release states that Reeves has full confidence in his ability to faithfully execute the remainder of the term.

Six have thrown their name in the hat in the hopes that voters will elect them the next Circuit Court Judge, Place 2. Winona Municipal Judge and Montgomery County Board Attorney Alan “Devo” Lancaster of Grenada, Doug Crosby of Kosciusko, District Attorney Doug Evans of Grenada, Kasey Burney Young of Ackerman, Bradley Clanton, and Zachary A. Madison of Louisville.

The Fifth District Circuit Court Judge, Place 2 special election will be held on November 8.