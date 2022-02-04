Police have charged a Grenada man with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Kilmichael man.

Usher Sawyer, III, 65, of Grenada, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kevin Beckom, 49.

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels said officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Cameron Street, in Winona, in reference to shots fired.

Daniels said the witness at the scene told officers the men had been laughing and talking all night. The witness said that Sawyer called Beckom outside. The witness stated that after the two men went out, they heard shots being fired.

Daniels said the shots were fired from a .45 caliber handgun, and officers found two shell casings. He said Beckom was shot in the abdomen, and Coroner Alan Pratt pronounced him dead on the scene at 1:41 a.m.

Daniels said the reason the shooting took place is still unknown, but Sawyer was picked up by the Grenada Police Department and remained in custody in the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

Beckom’s body will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy. His death remains under investigation.