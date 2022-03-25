A Winona man has been bound over to the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury and a protection order was put in place for his wife.

Dexter T. Robinson went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster for a charge of felony domestic violence. The victim said that she and Robinson are married and the two had an argument.

She said during the protection hearing that she was outside talking to Robinson’s sister and she came back inside. The victim said she went and laid down in the bed and Robinson came into the room.

“He was talking about how I was putting everybody in our business,” she said. The victim said Robinson then jumped on her and pulled a knife from under the pillow, placing it against her neck.

The victim said she wasn’t in fear but she said she was in the process of getting a pistol. She said she had considered dropping the charges but her brothers wouldn’t let her.

“I wouldn’t have been inclined to do that either, because he has a history of being violent to women and he did it against the city and against the citizens. We have a right to protect the citizens,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster ordered that Robinson have no further contact with the victim and extended the protection order to give the victim time to secure a lawyer for the process of getting a divorce.

During his criminal hearing, Robinson chose to waive his preliminary hearing and Lancaster bound him over after hearing the facts from the previous protection hearing case.

“If you go into a store and you see her, you better go the other way,” Lancaster told Robinson. “I don’t care if she’s already in the store, you need to leave.”

He told him that he’s also not to have any of his family members contact her on his behalf for any reason. Lancaster told him if there was anything he wanted to retrieve from the home, he was to call the police and set a time so that he could get those things.

“If you violate this and you are brought back in here, you will reap the wrath of this court,” Lancaster warned Robinson.