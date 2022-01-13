One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is destressing or mentally and physically taking better care of self.

Katrina Craft-Bays, a hospitalist with Greenwood-Leflore Hospital and a mental health nurse practitioner with Life Help, gave tips on what people can do to destress and maintain their mental health throughout 2022.

"The top ways people can destress is to sleep. I know that sounds simple, but a good night's sleep helps. Exercise regularly, have fun, laugh, enjoy life. Have healthy relationships, tend to their spirituality, and have a better relationship with whomever they choose to worship,” she said.

Craft-Bays said a person should work to be in a relationship with whatever deity they have chosen and center themselves.

Regarding food, Craft-Bays said, “Losing weight helps you feel good about yourself, it releases hormones and relaxation. Practice breathing techniques, doing yoga, and even meditating. People like helping people, so doing random acts of kindness," she said. "The biggest thing people can do is to reduce their triggers, removing all negativity from around you. Surround themselves with positive people in their space. It's okay to say no, place limitations and assert themselves," she said.

Craft-Bays said people have to be realistic with themselves on the goals and things they set for themselves.

She said these small tips would help to decrease a person's stress. She said she hadseen a lot of people with mental health issues due to COVID.

"People are lonely and have to be isolated, and it increases the stress and anxiety that they are already managing. Any progress they've made, they tend to regress," she said. Craft-Bays said she sees many people dealing with anger, frustration, not sleeping well, and developing chronic illnesses because of COVID.

She said she had seen an increase in domestic violence incidents as well. "People feel like they can't get out. There were already domestic violence tendencies there, but with COVID, it's increasing."

Craft-Bays said she’d had patients come in and tell her things are getting worse at home.

She said mental and physical abuse increases because people choose outlets like alcohol and drug abuse to self-medicate through the anxiety and isolation they are feeling.

"I've seen an increase in alcohol use. People have been drinking more. In drug use, they're experimenting more because they're isolated. And people are committing suicide or contemplating, and that's the dangerous part," she said.

Craft-Bays wants everyone to know not only are people in the public suffering, but healthcare workers are too.

"It's also healthcare providers as well. They're burnt out and deal with depression from the amount of death they've seen. You know you have this patient, and you think they're going to make it, and they don't.

They go from the [emergency room] to the [intensive care unit] to the grave, and it's been an emotional rollercoaster. Everyone knows about the physical side of COVID, but not much is done to address the mental side."

Craft-Bays said the way a person feels, thinks and believes about themselves all begins in the mind.

"It all starts in the mind," she said. "You have to take care of the mental as well as the physical. And it's not just adults and adolescents; it's children as well. It's in every stage of life.

You have to have a good mental environment. People always talk about the adults and the adolescents, and the children are left out. It's in everybody."

Craft-Bays encourages people to seek mental health providers. “In our community, the African-American community, it's taboo. But it's okay to seek help.”

She said there are resources available for those who are seeking help. She said they can text SIGNS to 741741. Craft-Brays said tt's a free, anonymous hotline, and its 24 hours, seven days a week.

"Everyone has problems, and it’s okay to talk about them," she said.