Duck Hill Missionary Baptist Church will host the Bi-Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 11.

A march will be held at 10 a.m. and it will end at Duck Hill Missionary Baptist Church where the program will begin at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Women of the Civil Rights Movement and Beyond. The keynote speaker will be Nsombi Lambright-Haynes, of One Voice.

Nsombi Lambright-Haynes is the Executive Director of One Voice, a statewide leadership development and policy advocacy organization, headquartered in Jackson. The goal of One Voice is to build leadership in an effort to address structural oppressions that show up in the institutions that are significant in the lives of families, including the public education system, voting, the environment, and the criminal justice system.

Before beginning her role at One Voice, Lambright-Haynes served as the Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi for eight years. Under her leadership, the ACLU challenged the state’s prison system, the denial of voting rights for people with felony convictions, and a number of school to prison pipeline cases. The ACLU also led a number of LGBTQ cases during her time there.

Lambright-Haynes serves on the City of Jackson’s Civil Service Commission and Criminal Justice Task-force and also served on the transition teams of Jackson Mayors Chokwe Lumumba and Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

She has received a number of honors including the Chokwe Lumumba Award for Advancing Social Justice (2019) the Fannie Lou Hamer Humanitarian Award (2012) and the Young Women in the NAACP Award (2008).

Lambright-Haynes is a 1994 graduate of Tougaloo College (B.A. English-Journalism) and a 1996 graduate of Jackson State University (Master of Public Policy and Administration).

Lambright-Haynes sits on the boards of the Center for Constitutional Rights, the National Network for Justice and the Mississippi Low Income Child Care Initiative. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and is also a Life Member of the Jackson Branch of the NAACP. She worships at Christ The King Catholic Church in Jackson.

She is the mother of an adult son, Julian Lambright and resides in Jackson with her husband, Joseph Christopher Haynes.