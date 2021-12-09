Rounding out the season of Christmas parades, the Town of Duck Hill Annual Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Lineup will begin at 1:30 pm. Kids can have their picture taken with Santa at the Gym (Duck Hill Recreation Center) after the Parade. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact: Jean Wood 662-417-4671 or Shirley Lane 662-417-9926 and Amos Johnson 662-417-5809

Also, this Saturday, the Montgomery County Arts Council will present “Here We Come A Caroling”, a celebration of the season through music, on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Performing Arts Center, 208 Summit Street, in Winona at 7 pm. Scheduled to perform are Sherri Boclair, Kayla Kelley, Bootsie Weed, Olene Boggan, Wilton Neal, and Elizabeth Eldridge. They will be singing all your favorite Christmas songs to ring in the season.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and under. Tickets are only available at the door. The price of admission includes refreshments during intermission. Come one and all and enjoy the celebration!

And, on Sunday, the second part of “To God Alone the Glory," a program of Christmas carols, songs, and hymns for organ and piano, will be presented by Tony Franks and Theresa Graves at First Presbyterian Church in Winona on December 12 at 4:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Winona Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra will have its Christmas Cantata on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. This year’s show is entitled “Christmas Comes Alive.”