Officials and citizens across the county are gearing up for the July 9 Montgomery County festival.

Local officials are expecting significant attendance, Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said.

“I’ve been bombarded by a lot of people who want to be vendors,” said Dees. “I’m expecting a great turnout by lots of citizens and lots of vendors.”

The festival will be on Front Street in Winona from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Dees.

A free dunkin’ booth, bouncy house and waterslide will be available along with free hotdogs, water and juice.

As of press time on Wednesday, food vendors included Guy’s Catfish, Small Time Hotdogs, Get Rolled Ice Cream and Tippy Snow Cones, according to Dees.

Local culinary artists can display their skills during the cook-off. Participants must pay a $25 entry fee to Winona Alderwoman Linda Purnell by July 1, according to Dees.

Officials from towns throughout the county worked to make the festival possible, Dees said.

“The whole initiative behind it was to give back to the community,” said Dees. “The whole idea was to have a day of fun for the community.”