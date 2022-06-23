The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors agreed to establish a contractor permitting department in the Chancery Clerk’s office.

During a regular meeting on Monday, board members voted in favor of an order authorizing a resolution enacting a contractor permitting department in the county, which will go into effect on July 1.

Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood told the board the new department was a requirement by recent Mississippi State legislature.

“We’re required to enact this department and need to approve this permit [form] also. I don’t think we should put a fee on it, right now. We can always revisit later, if the need arises,” said Wood. “Any contractor has to come get a permit, and if they don’t have a license, they can’t get a permit. Then they have to go to the state and get a license.”

He said licensed contractors also are required by the state to obtain permits before starting a job.

Wood said contractors are to fill out a contractor permitting form for a permit and supply their state license or supply a certificate of responsibility from the state or a W-9 form.

“I’m going to have to make copies of it and keep it on file,” said Wood.