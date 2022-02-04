A Winona man will spend 30 days in jail after he violated an order not to return back to Dollar General and allegedly hit a worker in the face with a baseball cap, and another man had an initial appearance on felony DUI.

Dexter Robinson and Earl Fleming both went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster in Winona Thursday morning in Winona Municipal Court. Robinson is charged with trespassing, simple assault and public drunkenness and Earl Fleming is charged with felony DUI.

Fleming had his initial appearance. He’s being represented by Talmadge Braddock of Gulfport. His bond is set at $5,000.

Robinson was sentenced to 30 days in jail. “Let me ask you a question; why can’t you stay away from Dollar General?” Lancaster asked Robinson. Robinson said that he goes to Dollar General as a way to make money by receiving money from customers for helping them. He said he doesn’t have a job, and it’s his only way to get money.

Lancaster asked Robinson if he had somewhere to live, and he told him he lives with whoever he can and does odds and ends to make money.

Lancaster warned Robinson that he was running out of chances and told him if he is seen in the parking lot of Dollar General, the police would come pick him up and immediately take him to jail. Lancaster also told Robinson that he needed to find somewhere else to earn money.