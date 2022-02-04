Monday night, the Carroll Academy class of 2022 celebrated their success with their family and friends. Carroll Academy held their Baccalaureate service at Carrollton Baptist Church on Sunday and their graduation in the school’s gymnasium on Monday, May 9.

Carroll Academy’s Class of 2022 proved to be competitive, intelligent and very outgoing. The top three students for the class are only a few tenths of a point away from each other. And the Val and Sal each finish with a 4.0. The competition was that close.

This year’s Valedictorian is Ann Hart Smith, nearly edges out the Salutatorian and the third in the class, Bryce Collier.

Smith of Carrollton is the daughter of Joey and Dana Smith. She said while at CA, she was active in Beta Club and was a member of the Junior Auxiliary’s Crown Club her freshman and sophomore years. Smith finishes CA with a 4.0

“I’m going to miss my teachers and all of my friends. I’m really going to miss the atmosphere and being so close to everyone. It’s the atmosphere mainly. I really love my school,” she said.

Smith said after graduation, she will continue her education at Holmes Community College in Grenada. She said right now she’s undecided.

“I’m going to take the time to find out what I want to major in and then either go on to Ole Miss or Mississippi State. I’m not sure right now,” she said.

This year’s salutatorian is Georgia Neill of McCarley. Neill is the daughter of Jim and April Neill. While at CA, Neill was active in basketball, track, softball, cheer, president of the student body, vice president of the Beta Club, vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Class Treasurer, a member of Quill and Scroll Honor Society, the editor of the school’s newspaper, CA Rebel Report and the producer of the school’s broadcast Rebel Radar, and was recently named STAR Student for Carroll Academy. Neill also finishes CA with a 4.0.

“We were just a tenths of a point from each other, I don’t know the exact number but we were very, very close. Our top three in the class Bryce Collier is also a tenth of a point from each other, it was really tough competition,” she said.

“I will miss laughing at lunch with my friends. Oh, I forgot to mention I was the editor of the newspaper and the producer of Rebel Radar. I was also a host. That was my favorite thing to do and that’s what I’m going to miss,” she said.

Neill said after Carroll Academy, she plans to attend Mississippi State University where she will major in Agriculture Business with an emphasis in Policy and Law.

J.Z. George High School will announce its valedictorian and salutatorian in next week’s paper. J.Z. George High School will hold its graduation on Friday, May 20. See more on Carroll Academy’s graduation on page …

See Smith, Neill and all of Carroll Academy’s Class of 2022 and JZ George High School Class of 2022, the announcements of JZ George High’s Val and Sal, along with Winona Christian and Winona High in this year’s edition of Graduation 2022, which will be published in next week’s paper. Congratulations graduates!