As the saying goes, honesty is always the best policy and one Winona man took that to heart.

Terry Baskin, 60, was arrested Thursday, March 17 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Baskin is charged with taking a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said one of his deputies made a routine stop last Thursday and stopped the vehicle Baskin was driving. He said Baskin was very honest when he was stopped. Tompkins said he believes he may have been for a headlight, something minor.

But, the deputy got more than what he was expecting.

“He got out of the truck and said ‘I stole it,’” Tompkins said. “The deputy said ‘You stole what?’ He said ‘I stole the truck.’”

Tompkins said it’s believed that Baskin had taken the vehicle just prior to being stopped. He said it’s believed to have been a vehicle at Nail’s Exxon.

“That’s just how God works, he worked it out that way for us,” Tompkins said.