A Winona man is the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility and two men are on the run after two burglaries took place in Winona, just hours after each other during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 1. Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels said Robert Couch of Winona was arrested and charged with commercial burglary in connection with a burglary at Vee’s One Stop and the department needs the public’s help in identifying two men in connection with the burglary of Highway 82 tobacco.

Daniels said the first burglary occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. at Highway 82 Tobacco Store.

Still shots from the store’s survelliance cameras capture the two men entering the store. Both suspects are black males. One wearing a Dallas Cowboy skull hat with a white shirt, dark colored pants, and red, white, blue Nike shoes. The other suspect wearing a gray hoodie with blue jean pants, and brown boots. The suspects were last seen driving west on Highway 82 toward Carroll County in a small four door gray Dodge Dart. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Just hours after the burglary at Highway 82, the Winona Police Department responded to another call of a burglary at Vee’s One Stop. Daniels said when officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the front window had been knocked out. He said alcoholic beverages were taken. Anyone with any information on the Highway 82 Tobacco burglary, should call the Winona Police Department at (662) 283-1140 or 911.