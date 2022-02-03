A fight that began at a local restaurant in Winona Saturday night led to a call of action by the Winona Baptist Church.

Sunday, Police Chief Roshaun Daniels said a 20-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma center after he and a minor were both shot Saturday night following an altercation at a local restaurant in Winona. Daniels said officers responded to a report of gunshots at 403 Silver Street.

He said Da’Karrion Crawford and the minor were shot in retaliation to the fight. He said both men were still on scene when officers arrived. Daniels said Crawford was airlifted to a trauma center and the minor was taken to Tyler Holmes with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday, Winona Baptist Church, which is located near Silver Street on Campbell Street, held a prayer service. The prayer service was held at the corner of Academy and Silver Streets. Pastor Mark Williamson said the shooting troubled him as a pastor and they were going to pray for the neighborhoods and the communities.

Williamson said in the Facebook live that the church was responding to the shooting with prayer, similar to how first responders respond to a scene.

“We’re responding just like the paramedics respond,” Williamson said. “We’re responding in prayer because that’s what we’ve been called to do. The Word says, ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’ Our land needs healing, our community needs healing and we need to pray for one another.”

Williamson continued, “It’s not just in Mississippi. It’s all across America. We’re plagued with gun violence.” He stated that the hope is those involved will instead of picking up a gun to seek what they deem as justice, they will seek God’s face to be saved, born again, set free and delivered.

Several members of the church prayed for the families involved, the City of Winona, Montgomery County and the nation as a whole.