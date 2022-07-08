Are you a teacher that loves trivia or do you know any teachers that are good at answering trivia? Then, the Winona Business and Professional Association and Matt Bennett with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial wants to help you give an extra $400 for your classroom.

The WBPA and Bennett will hold a Teacher Trivia Night on Monday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post. The fee is $25 per person to play, and eight people to a team. But, there’s a nice benefit for each team.

The winning team gets to keep all proceeds, so an eight person team is $200, however there is a dollar-for-dollar match so it doubles to $400. The teachers on the team must agree to send all receipts used for their classroom if requested.

Each teacher can have up to two teams and there’s a limit of 13 teams total playing. This event is first come, first served. Priority is given to Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial members. Only teams can register, a teacher cannot register individually.

To register a team, send the teachers’ names, school, contact info, and team size to james.m.bennett@mwarep.org or 662-392-9290.