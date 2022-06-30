A Kilmichael man died in a one car accident after a vehicle he was traveling in left the road.

Jalen Daniels, 20, of Kilmichael died early Sunday morning after his vehicle overturned. Coroner Allan Pratt said at 5:18 a.m. dispatch received a call that a caller saw a vehicle go off the southside of the road just west of the intersection of Old Highway 82 East and US Highway 82 eastbound.

Pratt said that the Winona Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, MedStat and the Winona Fire Department were all dispatched to the scene. He said the vehicle was overturned, and Daniels was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Daniels was a 2020 graduate of Winona High School. The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District released a statement Monday morning.

“Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of 2020 WHS graduate Jalen Daniels. Jalen was an outstanding basketball player and well known by his classmates and friends for his humor,” Superintendent Dr. Teresa Jackson said in the statement. “Jalen had recently graduated from Northwest Community College and had a bright future ahead of him. Please keep Jalen's family, friends, classmates, and our community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Daniels was the son of Bernard Daniels and Gladys Faye Turner, both of Kilmichael.