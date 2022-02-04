The Town of Kilmichael will host its third annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on the town square with a waterslide and other fun activities for young people, according to sponsor organizer Matt Bennett with Modern Woodmen.

“I personally just love to see our town just full of people,” said Bennett.

The annual fireworks celebration began in 2020 during the shutdown from the Covid-19 pandemic as a July 4 birthday surprise for Bennett’s daughter, Lillie Claire Bennett.

“I wanted to do a fireworks show for my family and for her as part of her small birthday party. I decided that I could buy a few more fireworks, and I could invite the community to enjoy them.

It was something that people could do and not have to get together,” said Bennett. “They could sit in their cars or stand in social distance.”

He said several hundred people attended the first show, while remaining in their vehicles to maintain social distance. Many of them drove by Lillie Claire honking their horns to wish her a happy birthday.

After seeing the community come together for such a joyous occasion, Bennett said he decided to expand the celebration to benefit area residents.

In 2021, attendance grew, he said.

“Last year, I decided to do the fireworks show again because I saw how much everyone enjoyed it. We were still dealing with Covid, and people still weren’t traveling much,” said Bennett. “I decided to make it an annual event.”

He has expanded the event to also include sno-cones, face painting, arts and crafts, and a food truck.

Bennett encourages vendors who would like to participate in the festivities to call him at 662-392-9290.

He said he appreciates the Town of Kilmichael for allowing him to sponsor the celebration on town square.

“I would like to thank the Town of Kilmichael for their support,” said Bennett.

Mayor Bryan Lott said he hopes the celebration will bring a crowd participating in the festivities,

“I would like to see everybody come out and bring the town together in fellowship,” said Lott. “I look forward to it. It’s a good thing and a chance for everybody to come out and visit.”

He went on to say, “I hope it gets bigger and better.”

Bennett also said he appreciates contributions made by former mayor Bobby Howell.

“He’s been very active,” Bennett said.

Howell said he has been speaking with possible vendors to add to the evening of family fun.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s a really good show,” said Howell of the 2020 and 2021 events.

“It’s a good thing to have a Fourth of July celebration.”

Lott and Howell said they appreciated the efforts of Bennett and Tish Butts, of Montgomery Publishing, to host the fireworks show.

Bennett said he hopes the event continues to grow throughout the future.