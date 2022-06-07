Karts Supermarket on Middleton Road in Winona held its Grand Opening on June 4. The store, offering a wide range of items at competitive prices, welcomed people from throughout the community along with city officials.

“People don’t have to go out of town to shop for affordable prices,” said owner Sam Kumar. “Everything you need, we have it, or we’ll special order it.”

The store has a pharmacy on site with affordable medication and free delivery, according to Kumar.

Karts, opened daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., has a plethora of sections, including hunting and fishing, hardware, grocery, pet needs, sewing, toys, infant, clothing, garden, school and kitchen.

Kumar said the store also offers bulk items.

Please visit Karts at 603 Middleton Road in Winona for more information.