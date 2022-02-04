When students return to J.Z. George High School in August, most will see a familiar face at the helm, while others will get to know him for the first time. After former principal Coretta Green announced her retirement, the board didn’t have to look far for someone to fill her shoes.

Assistant Principal Nathan Moncrief has been promoted to the new principal position. Moncrief said it’s a little different, but he’s excited about the change. A 2003 graduate of the former Ackerman High School, Moncrief’s been at J.Z. George High for four years. In that four-year capacity, Moncrief not only served as assistant principal, but he also served as the athletic director.

Before joining the Jaguars, Moncrief worked at Carroll Academy and at Kirk Academy. He said in his previous role, Green made sure that he was abreast to the things that were happening in the school, and he made sure he did the things that she needed him to do.

“She made me aware of everything that was going on. So, it’s a little bit different,” he said. “Mrs. Green did some good work while she was here, and I want to build on that. I’m thankful for her leadership. I am learning a lot of things under her. She did some very good things.”

Moncrief said that begins with his teachers. “We have a strong staff; they are very strong. And I want to build on their strengths. It all begins and ends with them.” He said he wanted the transition to be as smooth as possible.

Another thing that helps Moncrief in his new position, is the kids already have a relationship with him. “That’s a big help. It’s positive because I’m familiar. And I’m someone they feel like they can trust, and they know I have their best interest at heart. That’s comforting.”

He said there will be announcements later on who’s filling his vacancies as assistant principal and athletic director.