Superintendent Jim Ray attended his last Carroll County School Board meeting on June 9.

Ray served for two and a half years at the helm of the Carroll County School District.

“All I left is a farewell. Pretty much, this is my last board meeting. Close out the budget, might be around for that. Coach Phillips started calling me a lame duck. I might be a duck, but I’m not lame. I’m just a cowboy, so I’m just gone ride out in the sunset. I’m going to keep it brief. I think we’ve worked well together. We’ve made a lot of progress; we have more work to do,” Ray told the board. “I’ve had a few meetings with Mr. Carpenter. Good luck to him. Both, in education, known him for a while. Think you’ve got a good man to carry on.”

Ray told the board that he appreciates the opportunity. Ray began his career as an assistant football coach throughout several districts working his way up to principal of East Webster High School before he became Superintendent of the Carroll County School District.

“I hope it was good for the both of us. I started out as an Assistant football coach through several classrooms. I’m still here and I’ll be here for the rest of the month. When I come through Carrollton, I’ll be sure to stop by and even get some of Mr. [Kenny] DeLoach’s tomatoes,” Ray said.

Board President Donnie Wiltshire went over some of Ray’s accomplishments while Superintendent.

Under Ray’s leadership, the district has seen improvements. Both schools have new fencing, he’s worked to build a career and technical program at J.Z. George High School, the district has seen improvements in technology, working to make the board packets digital.

“He got us through COVID, and he helped to lift this fund balance. He added the welding class, he added volleyball, he added archery. He’s done a lot of good things,” Wiltshire said.

Ray’s last meeting will be Thursday, June 30 when the board will approve the fiscal year 2023 budget.