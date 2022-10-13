A J.Z. George High School student died in a wreck on Mississippi Highway 17 on his way to school on Oct. 13.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said Dawson Mims, 16, was driving an SUV when he lost control of the vehicle in the wreck that involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

“The fog was definitely a factor,” Walker said.

Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt said the Emergency Operations Center received the call at 7:20 a.m., and he pronounced Dawson at 7:55 a.m.

“He was headed north,” said Pratt, adding Dawson was about five miles south of Carrollton.

Walker said Dawson was a junior on the Jaguars football team.

“I did know the young man. I was extremely impressed,” said Walker. “I’m asking the community to lift the family and school up in prayer.”