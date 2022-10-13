Two local teens were seriously injured in a side-by-side crash in north Carroll County, where one of them died.

Leah Fielder, 17, of Montgomery County, and Kaycie Clements, 17, of Carroll County, were riding the all-terrain vehicle on County Road 286 before losing control of the vehicle, according to a statement released by Sheriff Clint Walker.

Carroll County deputies were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 7, and Leah was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles.

He said Leah was pinned under the vehicle.

“It was 3:47 p.m. when I pronounced her,” said Stiles. “It was a delay because of the helicopter.”He said the helicopter landed in an area that allowed Kaycie to be picked up.

Walker stated Kaycie was seriously injured and was airlifted from the scene.

“Our most sincere prayers are with the families of both Leah and also Kaycie,” said Walker. “We pray that the Lord will be near to them during these most difficult days and thereafter. We also ask everyone to remember to keep Kaycie in your prayers for complete healing as well.”