In a feat, that hasn’t been done for seven years, the J.Z. George Band achieve Superior ratings, securing them a spot at championships.

The J.Z. George High School band had band evaluations at Grenada High School on Oct. 8. Assistant Band Director Michelle Collins said for her and band director Justin Parks they were ecstatic to hear that J.Z. George won Superior ratings.

“It’s the first time this has happened in seven years. It’s definitely super exciting,” she said. Collins said she wasn’t sure of the exact year of when it last happened, but she knows it’s been seven years.

“Our kids were crying and screaming, it was exciting,” she said. Collins said they achieved a Superior rating for Color guard, Percussion, and Overall Band. The band will now move on to compete at Germantown High School for the 2A State Marching Championship.

She said it would be awesome for the band to receive Superiors at state as well. “It would mean that we’re the best 2A band in the state and that would exceed our goal and show off all the immense hard work the band has did,” Collins said.

She said right now, the goal is just for the band to improve their scores overall.

“Just making it means we’re the fourth best band in the state, at the very least. Anything above that is above and beyond what we’ve ever dreamed for this band,” she said.

J.Z. George Band competes this Saturday.