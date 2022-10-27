For those who may be looking for something to do on Halloween weekend, look no further. From Thursday until Halloween, there’s something for everyone in the Crossroads.

Beginning Thursday at 7 p.m., Vaiden’s Haunted High School will open. For those who are brave enough to endure it, the Haunted High School will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission for the event is $10 and is cash only. The haunted high school will take place on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29 and will end on Halloween night.

On Friday and Saturday, it will be open until the last person exits the doors of the high school. On Monday, it will be open until 10 p.m. Each night there will be a food truck on site. Thursday will be Guy’s Fish and Steak House; Friday will be 5S BBQ; and Saturday and Monday will be LeeAnn Busy Bee Kitchen.

The Vaiden Activities and Recreation Committee is in its second year of holding the haunted high school. They ask that if a visitor suffers from asthma, heart conditions, is prone to seizures, has broken bones, has neck or back injuries, respiratory conditions, high blood pressure, pregnant or has mental health issues that they do not enter.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, there will be Duck Hill Harvest Day, held by Jawan Eskridge on Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Street from noon until 4 p.m. There will be live music by local singers and rappers, food trucks, vendors, hay rides, BBQ contest, basketball tournament, 360 booth and fun games. Candy will also be given out at the event.

Also, on Oct. 31, before the last night of the Haunted High School, the Vaiden Activities and Recreation Committee will hold a Trunk-or-Treat in downtown Vaiden. They are asking that anyone in the community that wants to participate, please come out and do so.

In Kilmichael, there will be a Trunk-or-Treat on the square from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. They invite all children and for those who would like to set up a trunk or pass out candy should contact the library at 662-262-7615.

In Carrollton, the Towns of Carrollton and North Carrollton will celebrate a joint Halloween event on Monday. There will be a trunk-or-treat at Carrollton Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate should contact the church for more information.

In Greenwood, the Mississippi Highway Patrol will have a trunk-or-treat at the Troop D Sub Station, located at 1300 Cypress Avenue at 6 p.m. This is a statewide trunk-or-treat that will be held at all of the Troopers substations.