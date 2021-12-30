When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2022, and people begin to celebrate the incoming year, there’ll still be an Avant on the bench as Northern District Judge in Carroll County — just a younger one. Newly appointed Judge Greg Avant will officially preside over the northern district of Carroll County in the new year.

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors appointed Avant at a special called meeting on Wednesday, December 15, in Carrollton. Avant will take over the bench from his father, longtime northern district Judge Jimmy Avant. The elder Avant retired this year, sighting health issues.

He said that it hasn’t quite hit him that he’s taking over the bench his father presided over for three decades.

“Yes and no. It’s kinda hit me, but I try to push it out of my mind and forget about it,” he said. “It comes and goes.”

As with the elder Avant, Greg is taking a leap himself. For 23 years, Greg served as a probation officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, so he’s come into contact with many people who have come in contact with his father.

“It’s going to be a big adjustment for me because I won’t be at MDOC anymore,” he said. Before serving as a probation officer, Greg Avant worked with the Mississippi Department of Health under the WIC Nutritional Program as a warehouse clerk.

“I worked there for seven years. I started out in Greenwood, then I went to Winona and I floated between Winona and Carrollton,” he said.

Greg Avant said he began there in April 1992 before transitioning to the MDOC.

“They call us probation and parole agents, that’s the official title now, but when I started out it was a probation and parole officer,” he said.

He said that he’s both excited and nervous about his new role. He said he’s been in and out of courts — whether justice, municipal or circuit — for years, so he’s familiar with the process.

“I have a general knowledge of what takes place. I just have to learn the finer things, but I have a working knowledge,” he said.

Avant said that his father, Jimmy, is excited about the change as well.

“The biggest adjustment will be him realizing that he’s not on the bench anymore. But, I think he’s excited about it as well,” said the younger Avent.

He said his father has given him tips and he sat in on an initial appearance over which his father presided.

“I’m excited and I’m ready to serve the people of Carroll County,” he said.

Avant said when qualifying opens for the special election for the Northern District Justice Court Judge, he’s planning to run to make his new role a more long-term one.

“Yes, I want to make this position a permanent one,” he said.