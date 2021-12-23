A Carroll County man has been bound over to await the action of the Carroll County Grand Jury for allegedly stealing $177,000 from a Vaiden man and allegedly not producing what he promised.

Robert Givens appeared before Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest in Carroll County Southern District Court in Vaiden on Thursday, Dec. 16. Givens has been charged with false pretenses.

The victim, Roy Brisco, said the thefts occurred over a few months. He said he’d known Givens about two-and-a-half to three years. They reportedly met when Givens moved a trailer purchased from Brisco by a woman. Brisco said Givens asked him to loan him some money to help him buy land in North Mississippi.

“He said he had some money, but he was short,” Brisco said. “It may have been $500 to $700.”

He said he loaned Givens the money and that Givens had kept his word to pay it back. And, that’s when the thefts began.

He said Givens returned and told him about someone wanting to sell 18 acres of land for $18,000 and asked him if he wanted to purchase it. Brisco said Givens told him the land was in North Mississippi.

“I believe he said it was in DeSoto County or somewhere,” he said.

Brisco agreed and wrote him a check for $18,000. Givens, however, didn’t produce the deed to the land. He said man claiming to be an attorney involved in the matter called him and told him proceedings related to the sale were ongoing.

He said Givens returned again, saying he knew of someone selling 120 acres of land for $40,000. Brisco testified that he trusted Givens and agreed to another land purchase. And again, Givens did not produce a deed following the alleged sale.

Brisco said he became skeptical but believed Givens would keep his word because he had in the past.

Givens reportedly returned a third time asking Brisco if he wanted to buy some equipment. He said it was a John Deere tractor, a hay baler and other pieces of equipment. He said he again agreed and wrote a check for $40,000 for the purchase.

Again, neither sale documents nor equipment was produced. He said Givens took him to some land and showed him what he and Brisco has each supposedly purchased. He said Givens also took him to see the equipment, but it was locked up in a barn and they couldn’t enter.

Brisco said Givens then came to him with a new deal, this time to purchase a double-wide trailer in Winona. He said while they were at the trailer, a man called Givens and he spoke with him. He said the man told him he’d sell the trailer for $9,000. Again, Brisco agreed and he wrote Givens a check.

But that deal was a not what it seemed, the man learned.

“A lady called my wife and asked her if I’d bought a trailer and she told her yes. But, see, my wife don’t get into all that. That lady told my wife that the trailer was not for sale, it was her trailer, and it was on her mother’s land. And I know the lady,” he said.

Brisco said someone at his bank told him he would have to close his account because he was writing too many checks on his account.

“I found out later that wasn’t true,” the victim said.

Givens attorney, when questioning Brisco, asked if the two men had discussed a timeline for production of sale documents and items related to the purchases.

Brisco said he expected the time lime to be within a month.

“I have to have the deed in order to pay taxes on it,” he said. “If he had’ve produced a deed, the equipment or anything, we wouldn’t even be here.”

County Prosecutor Lori Bell argued that if Givens had produced anything, there would be no need for the case.

The judge found probable cause for the case against Givens to proceed.

Also in court:

- Steven Rogers was bound over to await the action of the Carroll County Grand Jury for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Banks Tucker said the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a camper on County Road 24. He said while there, deputies found three guns one being in proximity of Rogers.

- Public Defender Rusty Harlow argued that Rogers being in proximity of the gun didn’t mean much.

“He’s in proximity of your gun, does that mean he’s in possession of it?” he asked.

Earnest found probable cause in the matter. Harlow asked for a reduction of bond and the reduction was granted.

- Virgil Wade, was administratively bound over to await the action of the Carroll County Grand Jury.