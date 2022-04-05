With Easter just a week away, area organizations are holding events for your little one to find eggs and even meet the Easter bunny!

Cotesworth will have photos with the Easter Bunny and live animals on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Those who want to register to have their photos taken, should contact Pam Lee at 662-392-4810. The best part is, you’re the photographer.

Also, there will be an Easter egg hunt o the grounds of Cotesworth at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 per family at the gate.

In Winona, the Winona Business and Professional Association will hold its Spring Celebration. There will be food trucks and sales galore. It’s not an event you want to miss. The Sale-a-bration will begin Friday and continue through Saturday.

On Saturday, Blessings for All Empowered by Faith, in partnership with the Winona Business Association, is hosting a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt at the Montgomery County Courthouse beginning at 11 a.m. The event is for children 12 and under will have over 3,000 eggs filled with candy and coupons for Winona businesses as well as traditional dyed eggs.

The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance and be available for photos with the kiddos!

In Vaiden, there will be a community Easter egg hunt from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15 at Vaiden Park. There will be food, games, an egg hunt and fun. The event is sponsored by Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest, Vaiden Activities and Recreation and Vaiden 4-H Clever Clovers.

Also on the Good Friday, the Cherokee Rose Garden Club will have photos with the Easter Bunny on Friday, April 15 from 10 a.m. until noon and 2 p.m. from 4 p.m. at the North Carrollton Fire Department. Photos will be $5 and there will be a photographer present.