A Vaiden man was arrested Monday for felony child abuse after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Carroll County Department of Human Services investigated allegations.

A release for the department states that Frederick M. Britton, 40, of Vaiden was arrested Monday and charged with felony child abuse. The release states the allegations took place at a home located on Highway 51 in the Vaiden area.

It states that Britton is accused of hitting and pouring scalding water on the child and locking the child in a dog cage. Britton went before Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest for an initial appearance and bond was set at $100,000.

Britton remains in custody at the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.