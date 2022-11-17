The Town of Duck Hill held their monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. During the meeting, several citizens wanted to know if the town could take over Moore Street, which is currently not a street the town maintains.

Citizens wanted to know if the town added the street to his street map, could they also take over the maintenance of the street. Moore Street is currently a private drive that leads to a home. However, there are several houses along the drive.

Mayor Al White said when the road was established, the town was never given an easement to the road. He said it doesn’t belong to the town.

“More research will have to be done on that. It’s up in the air now,” he said.

Also, the Duck Hill Christmas parade has been moved up this year. In past years, the Duck Hill parade is the second Saturday in December. This year, it will be the first Saturday in December on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in downtown Duck Hill.

White said the Amanda Elzy Junior High School Band will be a performer during the parade and the grand marshal will be Mrs. Jamie Branch, a former school teacher.

More details about the parade will be given when they are available.