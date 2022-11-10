A Coila man was arrested by Carroll County deputies in connection with a homicide on Friday.

While Jatarrius Rias, 22, had not been charged Friday evening, deputies are questioning him about events surrounding the death of Arthur Skinner of Vaiden, according to a statement released by Sheriff Clint Walker.

Walker stated deputies were dispatched to a location just north of Teoc Road, where witnesses reported a homicide at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the body of Skinner and Rias on the scene, the release stated.

According to witnesses, there was an altercation of some sort, and after the altercation, Skinner was shot once with a .9-millimeter handgun, Walker stated.

Rias was taken into custody, and he is being held at the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, pending further investigation.

“This is a tragedy for both the Skinner and Rias families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them all. The Lord is near to the broken hearted, I pray for Him to comfort all involved,” Walker said in the release.