During their regular meeting on Monday, Montgomery County Supervisors authorized the board president to sign a letter supporting Duck Hill’s Grassroots Blues and Heritage festival.

“I am writing in support of Action Communication and Education Reform (ACER) concerning the Visit Mississippi MDA Tourism Grant. ACER is a community partner that holds cultural and entertainment events in Montgomery County. These events bring many participants and spectators to our area that boosts our economy and our community well-being,” stated Supervisor Ron Wood in the letter.

This year will be the 20th anniversary of the festival, which is set for July 8-9, according to a document shared by Duck Hill Mayor Al White.

He kicked off the festival in 2003 through ACER to promote area culture.

“We started the festival to support our local artists, such as Willie Farmer, as well as traditional Blues artists and to preserve Blues music,” said White.

Through the years, the festival has hosted artists, including Bobby Rush, Willie Cobbs, Eddie Cusic, Louis “Gearshifter” Youngblood, Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Early, Bobby Whalen, Big Joe Shelton, Terry Williams, Ben Payton, Eden Brent, Nellie Mack, Mississippi Slim and Danny Lancaster, according to White.