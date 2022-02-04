The City of Winona is currently looking for a new deputy clerk, following the May 11 resignation of Tiffany Everett.

Everett said she enjoyed her 13 years of working as deputy clerk at City Hall, and now, she is looking forward to sharing her upbeat, positive attitude with the students, faculty and staff of Winona High School.

“I am excited; I’m ready,” said Everett. “I’m a people person. I’m always full of energy.”

She said she hopes to be beneficial to the school district as a new bookkeeper.

The Winona Board of Aldermen accepted Everett’s resignation during a special meeting on May 12, and they discussed the future of the position during a regular meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Aaron Dees said Water Department deputy clerks, Dorothy Washington and Kaley Cox, are training to temporarily fill the position until a full-time candidate can be hired.

“They don’t want to do the payroll,” said Dees, adding that he recommended the board give Cox and Washington a $1 per hour raise until the position is filled.

The board voted all in favor of the raise for up to three months.

Dees told everyone in attendance that he has been in contact with the Mississippi Municipal League, searching for someone to train new personnel in the position but has not been successful.

“They can advise you, but they can’t send somebody to do it or train,” said Dees.

Alderwoman Linda Purnell suggested either Cox or Washington assume Everett’s duties.

Since Washington had more experience with payroll, Purnell suggested she perform those duties for a while, and Cox continue Water Department duties.

Washington told the board that Everett performed far more duties than the board was aware.

“Payroll isn’t the problem. We can do payroll. Tiff doesn’t just do payroll. Tiff does a lot. She has to reconcile insurance. New employees and hires, when they come in, there is a process. There’s a process when they leave. There’s balancing the books,” said Washington. “We do our taxes once a year. That’s not what she does. She does taxes every quarter.”

Washington and several other city employees said Everett keeps track of PERS for employees.

Everett is currently training Washington and Cox to perform the many responsibilities of the position.

Because of her extensive knowledge of the position, the board voted all in favor of requesting Everett as a consultant at $40 per hour to train current and new employees.

In other news:

• Residents debated the importance of speed bumps. Some argued for speed bumps, and some argued against.

• Mike Narmour reported 21 teams are scheduled to play at the Montgomery County Recreational Park this weekend. He also discussed how park expenses are reported to the board.

• The board agreed to increase the fee amount for commercial permits from $60 to $100.

• Police Chief Roshaun Daniels reported Denzel Bigby will serve as Code Enforcement and Animal Control Officer.