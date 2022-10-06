During their Sept. 30 meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed a 99-year lease on 30 acres of land for new manufacturer, ArbaBlox.

ArbaBlox is an engineered wood products company locating a pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment that is expected to create 41 jobs, according to a statement released by Sue Stidham, director of the Montgomery County Economic Development District.

“At the present time, this will be their only facility,” said Stidham outside of the meeting.

She expects the company to break ground at the Montgomery County Industrial Park east of North Central Planning and Development District by the end of October.

Alan “Devo” Lancaster, county board attorney, told board members during their meeting he had met and spoke with the attorney for ArbaBlox in Jackson, and he sent a proposal for the lease this week.

“Hopefully, they’ll be in a position to have it signed and executed no later than Friday,” said Lancaster.

One condition of the lease, he said, in the first few years, ArbaBlox will have to create 40 new jobs and have a minimum investment of $51 million.

“The key from the Economic Development District’s standpoint is the jobs and the investment,” said Lancaster. “If you have a company that’s coming in that’s going to spend $51 million, they plan to stay. They believe it’s going to be more than that, but they guarantee 40 jobs.”

The county is accepting a right-of-way for a railroad spur and a right-of-way for an extension of George Harris Road.

Board President Ron Wood said the county is in negotiations with two separate parties about acquiring land to build an access road for the company.

Lancaster said the new road would reduce the likelihood of 90 degree turns trucks would have to make traveling to and from ArbaBlox.

Land near the National Guard Armory is “key” to building the road, he said.

“Christian [Gardner] can’t design a road until he knows exactly what the outcome is,” said Lancaster of the county engineer.

Representatives from the county were set to meet with National Guard personnel to discuss the land this week, but representatives with the National Guard delayed the meeting a month, Wood said.

“I talked to Lydia [Chassaniol on Sept. 29], and she was going to find the route that we needed take through the governor’s office,” said Wood.

He went on to say, “The road is not holding ArbaBlox back. They could still do whatever they have to do.”

ArbaBlox will use the sawmill residuals from the Beiwer Lumber facility in Winona to produce composite wood pallet blocks. The opening of the Montgomery County location will establish the first pallet block facility for ArbaBlox.